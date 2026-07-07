Monsoon Tracker: Delhi on red alert, Mumbai braces for more downpours, extremely heavy rains predicted for Karnataka

The southwest monsoon has advanced further across the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announcing that it has covered the remaining parts of Gujarat and additional areas of Rajasthan and Haryana. The weather agency said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, bringing it to cover the entire country within the next two to three days.

The latest forecast comes as Delhi has been placed under a red alert for heavy rain and strong winds, while Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra continue to face intense rainfall, prompting precautionary measures.

Delhi Under Red Alert As Rain Brings Relief From Heat Rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, bringing respite from the prevailing heat. The IMD issued district-level 'red' and 'orange' alerts across Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

According to the weather department's nowcast, a red alert has been issued for parts of north Delhi, where moderate rainfall is expected at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations. Thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph are also likely.

The rest of the city remains under an orange alert, with the IMD forecasting moderate rain at most places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds of up to 50-60 kmph.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, its highest minimum temperature since July 2, 2024, when the mercury had settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius.

Extreme Rainfall Warning For Mumbai, Maharashtra And Other States Alongside Delhi, Mumbai remains among the regions under close watch as the IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on July 7. Extremely heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Kerala and Karnataka on Tuesday, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness similar conditions on July 8.

Rain continued to disrupt normal life across Maharashtra on Tuesday, with authorities maintaining a high level of preparedness in view of the ongoing spell.

In Mumbai, precautionary measures were extended as heavy showers persisted across the city. Mumbai University postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday, stating that revised dates will be announced on its official website.

The IMD also said rainfall activity is likely to intensify over north India during the next three days, with widespread rainfall expected across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between July 7 and July 9. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the period.

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Monsoon Advances Across More Parts Of India According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of Gujarat and further areas of Rajasthan and Haryana on Tuesday. The weather agency said atmospheric conditions remain favourable for its advance into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, which would complete the monsoon's coverage of the country over the next two to three days.

The department has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on July 7, Kerala and Karnataka on July 7, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 8.

Several Regions Receive Intense Rainfall The past 24 hours witnessed heavy rainfall across several regions of western India.

According to the IMD, Lonavala in Madhya Maharashtra recorded 53 cm of rainfall, while Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district received 43 cm. Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded 27 cm of rainfall during the same period.

The weather agency has also identified a moderate risk of flash floods over parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours.

Rescue agencies and local administrations have been advised to remain prepared in vulnerable areas as rainfall activity continues across several parts of the country.