Monsoon tracker: Delhi's 'feels like' temperature breaches 50°C for second day; when is relief expected? Check update

Delhi experienced another unusually warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature remaining unchanged at 31.1 degrees Celsius, matching Sunday's reading, which was the highest minimum temperature recorded in the city in the past two years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was 3.2 degrees above the seasonal average, the same departure from normal as the previous day. The weather office noted that the last higher minimum temperature was recorded on June 14, 2024, when it reached 33.3 degrees Celsius.

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The IMD forecast the maximum temperature to hover around 41 degrees Celsius during the day. It also said isolated thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall were likely, which could provide some relief from the ongoing hot weather, as per PTI. However, as per the department, heatwave conditions prevailed in Delhi yesterday, with the "feels-like" temperature touching around 50.7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm. On Saturday, the national capital recorded the temperature of 51.3 degrees Celsius, reported Hindustan Times citing IMD.

Delhi recorded its warmest morning in two years on Sunday as the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon pushed temperatures well above normal, according to the IMD. The weather office said the minimum temperature settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above the seasonal average, while the maximum reached 41.8 degrees Celsius.

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The IMD said the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, was 41.8 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius.

Other weather stations also reported elevated maximum temperatures, with Palam recording 42 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 42.1 degrees Celsius, Ridge 42.6 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 41.8 degrees Celsius.

When will monsoon arrive in Delhi? According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi around July 4, provided weather conditions remain favourable. The agency said the delayed onset of the monsoon, coupled with the interaction between dry and moist air currents, had resulted in unusually high temperatures and humidity levels in the national capital.

"Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-28, after which temperatures begin to ease and humidity increases. This year, however, the monsoon is likely to be delayed by about a week. Dry westerly winds from Pakistan are keeping temperatures high, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are also reaching Delhi and increasing humidity," Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, said, as per PTI.

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"When these dry and moist air masses interact, clouds do form, but there is not enough moisture for widespread rainfall. By the time cloud formation takes place, usually around 4 or 5 pm, the day's maximum temperature has already been recorded. That is why both the maximum temperature and the 'feels-like' temperature have remained unusually high," he added.

What IMD said about other states, UTs The IMD said conditions were becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.

In its weather forecast and warning bulletin, the IMD mentioned isolated to scattered rainfall was likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on June 29 and over Himachal Pradesh between June 29 and July 1.

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It added that isolated to scattered rainfall was also expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on June 29 and again during July 1-2; over western Uttar Pradesh between June 29 and July 1 and again during July 3-4; over eastern Uttar Pradesh on June 29-30 and July 4; and across eastern and western Rajasthan from June 29 to July 4.

The IMD further said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from June 30 to July 4, Himachal Pradesh from July 2 to 4, and Uttarakhand from June 29 to July 4.

According to the department, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was also expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during July 3-4, over western Uttar Pradesh on July 2, and over eastern Uttar Pradesh during July 1-3.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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