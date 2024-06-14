Monsoon tracker: Heavy rain likely as monsoon to advance into whole of north Bengal in few days

The IMD said that Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next 4-5 days.

Updated09:14 PM IST
Commuters use an umbrella while riding a two-wheeler.
Commuters use an umbrella while riding a two-wheeler.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the whole of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Gangetic West Bengal in the next four to five days.

While the sub-Himalayan districts are facing disruption in a few areas owing to heavy rain, some districts in south Bengal are likely to experience heatwave and severe heatwave conditions for the next few days, the weather office said.

Warning

The IMD has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The water level is likely to rise in rivers flowing through the sub-Himalayan districts, including Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa, it said.

Heavy rainfall likely

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during next 4-5 days.

Monsoon advances

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next 4-5 days.

Rain situation

  • Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.
  • Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 14th and over Meghalaya during 15th-18th; Assam on 17th & 18th June, 2024.
  • Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during next 5 days.

No change in temperature

  • No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country, said IMD.

