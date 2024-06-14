Monsoon tracker: Heavy rain likely as monsoon to advance into whole of north Bengal in few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the whole of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Gangetic West Bengal in the next four to five days.

While the sub-Himalayan districts are facing disruption in a few areas owing to heavy rain, some districts in south Bengal are likely to experience heatwave and severe heatwave conditions for the next few days, the weather office said.

Warning The IMD has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The water level is likely to rise in rivers flowing through the sub-Himalayan districts, including Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa, it said.

Heavy rainfall likely The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during next 4-5 days.

Monsoon advances Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next 4-5 days.