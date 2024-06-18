Monsoon Tracker: Heavy rainfall to begin in THESE states by June end. Check IMD forecast here

The India Meteorological Department predicted that the southwest monsoon will likely hit the northwest states by June end.

Livemint
First Published07:15 AM IST
Commuters use an umbrella while riding a two-wheeler to shield themselves from the rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)
The southwest monsoon will likely hit the northwest states on June 27, according to the India Meteorological Department. These states include Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal.

“South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18th or 19th June...Over North-West India, the normal date for monsoon is June 27th-30th,” IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai released a five-day forecast, predicting "heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Saurashtra and a north-south trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Eastcentral Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels. An east-west trough runs from Goa to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels," the IMD bulletin read.

The forecast anticipates widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout the western state over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Madhya Maharashtra from June 18 to 21.

Less rainfall in June

IMD data stated that the country has experienced 20% less rainfall than usual since June 1. Most regions, except for a few southern states, have faced rainfall deficits. Simultaneously, heatwave conditions persist in some northwestern states, with no rain expected soon.

Central India, which grows crops like soybeans, cotton, sugarcane, and pulses, has seen a 29% rainfall deficit. In contrast, the paddy-growing southern region has received 17% more rainfall than usual. The northeast has experienced a 20% shortfall, and the northwest has had about 68% less rainfall than normal.

However, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and a north-south trough from north Bihar to southern West Bengal is causing widespread light to moderate rainfall in the northeast. Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of this region until June 21.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

