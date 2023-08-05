Monsoon tracker: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in these states till 8 August. Check full IMD forecast here2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several parts of India till 7 August, causing waterlogging and landslides.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till 7 August. As per IMD, very heavy rains has been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur. The weather office has predicted heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Madhya Pradesh.