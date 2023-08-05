The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till 7 August. As per IMD, very heavy rains has been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur. The weather office has predicted heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Madhya Pradesh.

Today, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to which waterlogging was witnessed on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, moderate rain has been predicted in most places in North Konkan, while South Konkan-Goa will likely experience light to moderate rain today. Additionally, many places in North Madhya Maharashtra, a few places in South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated areas in Marathwada are expected to receive light to moderate rain.

In Himachal Pradesh, IMD on 4 August predicted a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh for the next 4-5 days with predicted moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours in the state. As per IMD, the intensity of the rain will minimize after August 6. So far, the state has recorded 70 percent of the total monsoon rain from 1 June-4 August, IMD informed.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh said, "There are regular landslides and flash floods, we have issued alerts for landslide and flash floods in Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts. It will continue in the near future. We usually have monsoon, we are expecting that the rainfall will continue during the next 48 hours in the state." The death toll in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the hilly state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 has now touched 200 while as many as 238 people have sustained injuries while 32 are still missing, latest data provided by the centre said as reported by PTI.

Odisha which saw heavy rains in last few days triggered flood and has over four lakh people in 21 districts, however, the situation is "under control" as the water levels of the rivers were receding in the absence of rains. A total 2,329 houses were damaged in the rain and flood while around 52,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas, the Odisha government informed. Moreover, the rain has so far claimed 2 lives in the state.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh during 4-8 August; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi during 4th-6th August; East Rajasthan on 4 and 5th August and Jammu on 5th August, 2023.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 4th-7th August and over Uttarakhand during 4th-6th August and over West Uttar Pradesh on 4th August.

Central India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 04th & 05th August.

Northeast India

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during next four days, IMD said.

South India:

-IMD has predicted subdued rainfall activity over the the South region during next four days.

-Hot and humid weather conditions very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu on 5th August.