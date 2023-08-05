While speaking to news agency ANI, Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh said, "There are regular landslides and flash floods, we have issued alerts for landslide and flash floods in Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts. It will continue in the near future. We usually have monsoon, we are expecting that the rainfall will continue during the next 48 hours in the state." The death toll in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the hilly state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 has now touched 200 while as many as 238 people have sustained injuries while 32 are still missing, latest data provided by the centre said as reported by PTI.