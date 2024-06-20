Monsoon tracker: IMD forecasts heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas for next few days

IMD said there likely will be ‘no heatwave’ over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days.

Arshdeep kaur
First Published03:15 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Monsoon clouds gather over the Gateway of India in Mumbai
FILE PHOTO: Monsoon clouds gather over the Gateway of India in Mumbai (REUTERS)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted “very heavy” rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra over the next five days.

For Mumbai, the IMD has forecasted generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate to heavy rain.

The weather agency also said the southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bay of Bengal, West Bengal and Bihar.

Also Read | When will monsoon hit Delhi, NCR? IMD shares big update

After stalling for over a week now, the southwest monsoon is set to bring rains over central parts of India in the next few days. These showers will bring a much-needed respite from the heatwave in the northern plains, two senior IMD officials told Reuters.

IMD on rains

  • IMD had forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next 5 days.
  • Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Marathwada are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning in the next 5 days.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues heat wave red alert for Uttar Pradesh today
  • Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Uttarakhand on June 23-24 and in East Uttar Pradesh on June 24.

IMD on Southwest Monsoon

IMD scientist Soma Sen told news agency ANI that the monsoon has advanced further and is expected to advance even further in East Central India and East India – Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal in the next 3-4 days.

“There are pre-monsoon showers. Its impact will weaken from today. But easterlies will advance here due to which the temperatures won't go up a lot,” she added.

Also Read | IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad for next 24 hrs

IMD on heatwave

The weather agency said there likely will be “no heatwave” over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days.

However, parts of West Uttar Pradesh may experience heat wave conditions till June 23, which will abate thereafter.

Soma Sen also said the heatwave situation has now passed.

“A little heatwave has been recorded today too in western Himalayan region, northeast India but it has largely passed. Northwest India was under the impact of western disturbance, but it is likely to move from there from tomorrow,” she said.

Also Read | Monsoon update: India to get ’below normal’ rainfall in June, says IMD

Therefore, she said, the temperatures are likely to rise from the day after tomorrow.

"We don't expect it to be a heatwave situation with a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius but west UP will continue to face heatwave situation for 5 days...We are not issuing any heatwave warning for Punjab and Haryana. We will keep monitoring it..." Sen said.

Delhi weather

Sona Sen told ANI that isolated heatwave is very likely in Delhi on June 23-24, however, there is a possibility of a thunderstorm activity today (June 20).

Owing to a Western Disturbance over Jammu-Kashmir and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels and an induced cyclonic circulation over north Haryana, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will likely be witnessed over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon tracker: IMD forecasts heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas for next few days

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.10
09:46 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.25 (4.65%)

Tata Steel

182.25
09:46 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.2 (1.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.90
09:46 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.1 (1.26%)

Bharat Electronics

312.00
09:46 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.7 (0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

187.85
09:38 AM | 20 JUN 2024
13.7 (7.87%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,007.30
09:38 AM | 20 JUN 2024
140.1 (7.5%)

Balaji Amines

2,398.75
09:38 AM | 20 JUN 2024
156.8 (6.99%)

Sonata Software

601.45
09:37 AM | 20 JUN 2024
38.7 (6.88%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue