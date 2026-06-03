Monsoon Tracker: IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Mumbai, heatwave in Bihar — what it says about Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm activity across several parts of north, central and western India over the next few days. Gusty winds, hailstorms and isolated dust storms are expected in multiple states. While rainfall activity is likely to bring relief from rising temperatures in some regions, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are expected to see continued rainfall and thunderstorms.

Rains in Mumbai On Wednesday morning, rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas.

Also Read | Mumbai rains begin: Heavy rainfall brings relief and disruption

As per the latest update by IMD, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over Konkan and Goa, between 3 and 6 June. Similar weather conditions are also expected in Mumbai and nearby districts.

Madhya Maharashtra is expected to remain the same during this period, while Marathwada may witness rainfall on 3 and 4 June.

The forecast comes after several parts of Mumbai witnessed intermittent rain spells in recent days. Rain is expected to continue in the city.

In western India, Gujarat is expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorm activity between 3 and 5 June. The IMD issued a warning of thundersqualls over the state on 3 June, with wind speeds potentially hitting 70 kmph.

Also Read | Monsoon set to hit Kerala in days as IMD warns of storms, heatwave conditions

Heatwave in Bihar Meanwhile, Bihar is expected to face heatwave conditions later this week.

Thunderstorms in North India Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, reaching up to 70 kmph, are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 3 and 4 June. Similar conditions might be seen over West Rajasthan on 3 June and East Rajasthan on 3 and 4 June.

Additionally, isolated dust storms are likely in parts of West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The forecast also hinted at isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds across central India over the next five days.

For Delhi, news agency ANI reported that weather conditions are expected to remain favourable, with a lower chance of a heatwave in the first week of June.

On Wednesday, IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain likely at isolated places.

Thundersqualls in Central India Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, reaching up to 70 kmph on 3 and 4 June. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh to see similar thunderstorm and wind activity between 4 and 6 June, said IMD.

The weather office has also forecast isolated hailstorm activity over Madhya Pradesh on 4 June.

Overall weather prediction The department also mentions changing temperature patterns in the country over the next week.

Maximum temperatures across parts of northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4°C until 3 June before falling by a similar margin in the next two days. However, an increase of 2-4°C is expected around 7 and 8 June.

In eastern India, temperatures may rise by 2-3°C until 31 June 3 before stabilising.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is expected to record a 2-3°C drop in temperatures until 3 June, with rain.