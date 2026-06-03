Monsoon Tracker: IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Mumbai, heatwave in Bihar — what it says about Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm activity across several parts of north, central and western India over the next few days. Gusty winds, hailstorms and isolated dust storms are expected in multiple states. While rainfall activity is likely to bring relief from rising temperatures in some regions, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are expected to see continued rainfall and thunderstorms.

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Rains in Mumbai On Wednesday morning, rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas.

Also Read | Mumbai rains begin: Heavy rainfall brings relief and disruption

As per the latest update by IMD, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over Konkan and Goa, between 3 and 6 June. Similar weather conditions are also expected in Mumbai and nearby districts.

Madhya Maharashtra is expected to remain the same during this period, while Marathwada may witness rainfall on 3 and 4 June.

The forecast comes after several parts of Mumbai witnessed intermittent rain spells in recent days. Rain is expected to continue in the city.

In western India, Gujarat is expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorm activity between 3 and 5 June. The IMD issued a warning of thundersqualls over the state on 3 June, with wind speeds potentially hitting 70 kmph.

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Also Read | Monsoon set to hit Kerala in days as IMD warns of storms, heatwave conditions

Heatwave in Bihar Meanwhile, Bihar is expected to face heatwave conditions later this week.

Thunderstorms in North India Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, reaching up to 70 kmph, are likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 3 and 4 June. Similar conditions might be seen over West Rajasthan on 3 June and East Rajasthan on 3 and 4 June.

Additionally, isolated dust storms are likely in parts of West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The forecast also hinted at isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds across central India over the next five days.

For Delhi, news agency ANI reported that weather conditions are expected to remain favourable, with a lower chance of a heatwave in the first week of June.

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On Wednesday, IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain likely at isolated places.

Thundersqualls in Central India Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, reaching up to 70 kmph on 3 and 4 June. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh to see similar thunderstorm and wind activity between 4 and 6 June, said IMD.

The weather office has also forecast isolated hailstorm activity over Madhya Pradesh on 4 June.

Overall weather prediction The department also mentions changing temperature patterns in the country over the next week.

Maximum temperatures across parts of northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4°C until 3 June before falling by a similar margin in the next two days. However, an increase of 2-4°C is expected around 7 and 8 June.

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In eastern India, temperatures may rise by 2-3°C until 31 June 3 before stabilising.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is expected to record a 2-3°C drop in temperatures until 3 June, with rain.

Regions like Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to remain hot and humid this week.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.