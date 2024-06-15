Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for these regions - Check details

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to continue over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during next 4-5 days, said the weather department.

First Published03:47 PM IST
A man and a boy ride a scooter in the rain.
A man and a boy ride a scooter in the rain.(AP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of various states over the next four to five days.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar will see the advancement of the monsoon during the next 4–5 days.

Heavy rainfall warning

The Weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely to continue over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 4–5 days.

Rain Forecast

- Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & the Sikkim during next 7 days.

Scattered light to moderate rainfall

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during the next 4 days and likely to increase thereafter.

Temperature forecast

The IMD said that there won't be a significant change in maximum temperatures over East India during the next 2 days. However, it will fall by 2- 3°C thereafter. Parts of central India may see a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next 4- 5 days. However, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the rest of parts of the country.

Rain forecast for Mumbai region

A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50kmph) at isolated places are very likely.

Heat Wave Warning

According to the IMD, from June 15 to 18, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many/ most parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In some parts of Punjab, the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely during June 15 to 17.

