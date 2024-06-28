Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, among other states, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall over the next few days, said the IMD on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the above regions.

A red alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Delhi, has issued an orange alert for June 29 and 30. “Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph)," said RMC.

Orange Alert Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days, said IMD.

The weather department said that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30.

Punjab is likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 30 to July 1.

Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi may receive heavy rainfall from June 29 to July 1.

Gujarat Region will witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 28 and July 1.

Uttar Pradesh may witness heavy rainfall from June 28 to 20 and East Rajasthan from June 29 to July 2

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh may receive heavy rains on June 28 and 29.

Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 28 to 30.

Arunachal Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall from June 30 to July 2.

According to the weather department, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 28 and 30.

Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & isolated heavy rainfall during next 5 days.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that there won't be a significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country.

