Monsoon tracker: IMD issues orange alert in Kerala’s 4 districts, check details

Updated17 Aug 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Search operations continue after landslides hit Mundakkai village in Wayanad district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Search operations continue after landslides hit Mundakkai village in Wayanad district in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alert in four districts of Kerala on 17 August, predicting heavy downpour and strong winds for the next five days.

Earlier on Saturday, intermittent isolated rains lashed several parts of state, resulting in water levels rise in various rivers, including Manimala and Pamba.

According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts on Saturday.

Also, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were placed under orange alert on Sunday and Monday respectively. As per details, an orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Among other information, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an orange alert on the banks of Manimala River in Kottayam district as the water level rose to a dangerous level.

In view of the warning, authorities asked people living on its banks to be extra vigil and not to cross the waterbody.

Authorities also warned of sea incursions along various coasts and asked people living in coastal hamlets to pay extra vigil. They also urged people to completely avoid night travel through high ranges and not to venture into rivers during the time of heavy rains.

People have been urged to be cautious and authorities directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places.

Wayanad under radar:

Earlier on 15 August, IMD had issued heavy rainfall warning in Wayanad district, where landslides triggered by heavy rain killed over 230 people on July 30.

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) in one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur on Wednesday, and in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday.

With agency inputs.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 05:57 PM IST
