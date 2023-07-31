The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha and Jharkhand today. As per IMD, on 31th July, Jharkhand is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm. The weather office also stated that Odisha is expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm from 30 July -2 August. The department also added that due to heavy rains, localised flooding is expected in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Apart from these two states, IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains in several parts of the country. As per IMD, Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Recently, SkymetWeather reported that the monsoon is likely to enter a weak phase in August and the El Nino phenomena may also cast its shadow. It stated that a weak phase of monsoon is expected to start from 4 August.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

-Light to Moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 30th July-3rd August; over East Rajasthan on 31st July and 2nd August; over Uttarakhand during 1st to 3rd August; over West Uttar Pradesh 1st & 2nd August; over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 2nd and 3rd August.

Central India

-As per IMD, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh during next four days.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 2nd August.

East India:

-It has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during 30th July -3rd August; over Gangetic West Bengal during 30th July-2nd August; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 30th July; over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 3rd August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha during 30th July to 02nd August; over Jharkhand on 30th & 31st July.

Northeast India:

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 2nd & 3rd August; Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1-3 August.

West India:

-Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next four days.

South India:

-IMD has predicted light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Telangana on 1st August and over Coastal Karnataka on 2nd and 3rd August.

-It has also predicted Hot and Humid weather over Tamil Nadu on 31 July.