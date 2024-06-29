Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for Arunachal, orange for Uttarakhand, Himachal and UP | See full forecast

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northwest & Northeast India during next 4-5 days, said IMD.

Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated08:04 PM IST
Commuters on a road during rain, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Commuters on a road during rain, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 29, 2024.(PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh is very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday, issuing a red alert for the state.

Over the next 4-5 days, the weather department said, “heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Northwest & Northeast India.”

The Regional Meteorological Centres have also issued an orange for the Delhi and Mumbai regions.

— Orange alert

The weather department said that from June 30 to July 3, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra.

Uttarakhand: Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely from June 30 to July 3

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab: Very heavy rainfall is likely from June 30 to July 2.

Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan: Very heavy rainfall is between June 29 and July 2.

West Madhya Pradesh: Likely to witness very heavy rainfall on July 1 and 2.

— Forecast for Northeast

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram are likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during the next 5 days.

— Regions likely to get isolated heavy rainfall

Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall from June 29 to July 1, and Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra between June 29 and July 3.

— Heavy rains in Uttarakhand

Several vehicles were swept away as the Sukhi river, which joins the mainstream of the Ganga, flooded after heavy rain lashed Haridwar on Saturday afternoon.

Southwest Monsoon advances

The weather department said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

— Temperature

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is unlikely to change in most parts of the country.

 

