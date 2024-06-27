Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Coastal Karnataka, orange for Kerala; heatwave condition abated from country

  • The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Konkan & Goa from June 27 to July 1. Whereas, there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures in Northwest India during next 24 hours and after that, it will fall by 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

Updated05:08 PM IST
The IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into most parts of the country.
The IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into most parts of the country.(HT_PRINT)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the heatwave condition has abated from the country, and issued red rain alert for Coastal Karnataka for today.

The weather department said that rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India from today with heavy to very heavy rainfall over the plains of northwest India during June 28 and 30.

Orange alert

— The weather department has issued an orange alert for Konkan and Goa from June 27 to July 1.

— Coastal Karnataka, Saurashtra & Kutch are likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on June 27 and 28.

— South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 27.

— Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely along the West Peninsular Coast during the next 5 days.

— Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan from June 27 to July 1.

— Uttarakhand and Odisha are likely to receive very heavy rainfall from June 27 to June 29, East Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29, and Bihar on June 29.

— Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30.

— Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northwest and east India during next 5 days.

 

Monsoon advancement

IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of UP, Chandigarh and some parts of Haryana, Delhi and some more parts of Punjab.

Maximum temperature forecast

According to IMD, there won't be a significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India during next 24 hours and further it will fall by 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
