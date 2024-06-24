Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, orange for Kerala, Arunachal; heatwave to continue in THESE states

IMD's Monsoon tracker: The weather agency said conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3-4 days

Arshdeep kaur
First Published04:41 PM IST
The Met department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till June 26
The Met department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till June 26(Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for "very heavy" rainfall in Gujarat and an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

However, the weather agency also predicted a heatwave in several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Also Read | Delhi may witness light rainfall today, IMD red alert in Kerala and Karnataka

IMD on rain: Red alert

IMD predicted isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls in Gujarat for the next 2 days. The state is bracing chances of receiving rainfall of 115.5-204.4 mm and above.

Saurashtra and Kutch are also very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy rainfall (>204.4 mm) on June 24-25.

Also Read | Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert in Kerala, Karnataka; rain in Bihar, UP

IMD on rain: Orange alert

The Met department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 26. The states are likely to receive 64.5-115.5 mm of rain.

The weather agency predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until 25 June.

Also Read | Weather in Delhi: Light showers likely today, IMD issues heatwave alert for….

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 28.

The IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till 28 June.

Similarly, Odisha is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from 27-28 June.

Also Read | India needs a heatwave allowance. But the govt will have to set the ball rolling

IMD on advance of the southwest monsoon

The weather agency has said that the northern limit of the monsoon is continuing to pass through Veraval, Rajpipla, Ujjain, Vidisha, Siddhi, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj, and Raxaul. It added that conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days.

Also Read | ‘Modi busy saving his govt’: Rahul Gandhi lists issues in ‘first 15 days of NDA’

IMD on heatwave

The weather agency said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar until 25 June. It said West Rajasthan will experience a heatwave from June 25 to 27.

The Met department said the heatwave would abate from these states thereafter.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, orange for Kerala, Arunachal; heatwave to continue in THESE states

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue