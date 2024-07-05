Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Delhi, Rajasthan, 5 other states; rain deficit narrows

A trough from Rajasthan to the Northeast and an active monsoon over northern West Bengal are likely to bring heavy rainfall in these states.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged Birla mandir road after heavy monsoon rains, in Patna on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Commuters wade through a waterlogged Birla mandir road after heavy monsoon rains, in Patna on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

A trough from Rajasthan to the Northeast and an active monsoon over northern West Bengal are likely to bring heavy rainfall in these states.

 

Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rainfall at THESE places till July 8; details here

On Thursday, the weather department had said that heavy rainfall will continue over northwest and east India in the next 4-5 days.

Delhi on Friday witnessed an overcast sky and moderate rainfall.

The IMD had forecast very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall from July 3 to July 6 in Uttarakhand and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 7.

Rajasthan continues to see heavy rainfall, with Malpura in Tonk district recording 176 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Friday.

 

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Assam & Meghalaya

Several parts of the state recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

For West Bengal, the Met Department has predicted more rains till July 9 in northern part of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain in one or two places is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar till July 9.

Water levels of rivers such as Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa may rise owing to heavy rain, said the IMD.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains continue lashed several parts of the state on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Alert: Intense rainfall cause waterlogging in THESE areas

The Shimla meteorological office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, widespread rain occurred in the state.

According to IMD data, heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the past few days has brought down the overall monsoon precipitation deficit in the country from 11 per cent on June 30 to just 3 per cent on Thursday.

After making an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, and progressing normally up to Maharashtra, the monsoon lost momentum, extending the wait for rains in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and worsening the impact of a scorching heatwave in northwest India.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 07:38 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in Delhi, Rajasthan, 5 other states; rain deficit narrows

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue