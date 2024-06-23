Monsoon tracker: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Kerala and Karnataka for 24 June predicting heavy rainfall in several parts of the two states. Meanwhile, southwest monsoon is likely to advance further in Bihar, UP, Bengal in next 3-4 days

Monsoon tracker: States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, have begun receiving rainfall with the advancement of monsoon in these states. Meanwhile, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will start receiving rainfall in the next two-three days. As the southern Indian peninsula is receiving rainfall due to an active monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka for 23 and 24 June.

Red alert in Kerala and Karnataka for heavy rainfall The weather forecasting agency issued a red alert for several parts of Kerala on 23rd and 24th June. Earlier, the IMD on Saturday issued a red alert in Malappuram district and an orange alert for seven districts.

"Kerala & Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 23rd & 24th June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 25th-27th June, 2024," wrote IMD in a post on X.

Several parts of Karnataka will also likely witness isolated heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has issued red alert for several parts of south interior Karnataka.

“Coastal Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 23rd & 24th June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 25th-27th June," read IMD post on X.

Advancement of southwest monsoon The southwest monsoon is actively showing progress and will cover the whole country in the coming days. According to IMD's Sunday bulletin, the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat state; remaining parts of Maharashtra; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha and some parts of Jharkhand.

Favourable conditions are expected for the southwest monsoon to advance further in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal during the next three to four days.

Rainfall in Delhi, Noida Several parts of Delhi and Noida witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, bringing relief from humidity and high temperatures.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi is likely to experience cloudy weather on 24 June, with light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

