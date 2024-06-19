Monsoon tracker: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad for next 24 hours; check details

  • In the meantime, the Regional Meteorological Center of India Meteorological Department said that Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall at many places in the last 24 hours.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10:50 PM IST
Children holding umbrella walk along a road amid rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Children holding umbrella walk along a road amid rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (PTI)

Amid the scattered rainfall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past couple of days, the Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai issued a yellow alert on 19 June for the next 24 hours.

It gave the forecast stating that the sky will be cloudy, with a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Tracker: Mumbai, Thane to see uptick in rain from June 19; check details here

RMC took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C.”

ALSO READ: Monsoon update: India to get ’below normal’ rainfall in June, says IMD

According to details compiled by @IndiaWeatherMan, the Mumbai's Goregaon, Goregaon East, South and Central Mumbai, Vashi and Thane received significant downpour on Wednesday.

Also, it is predicted that proper monsoon downpour like 250-300mm rainfall is most likely to begin from last week of June.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department predicted that the overall precipitation for the entire June month will also be subpar in India, adding that India has received 20 per cent below normal rainfall.

ALSO READ: Monsoon tracker: Maharashtra, Karnataka to receive ’very heavy’ rains, says IMD; monsoon to arrive in THESE states

Between 1-18 June, India received 64.5 mm of rainfall which is 20 per cent less than the long period average (LPA) of 80.6 mm, IMD had said.

According to the met department, conditions are now favorable for further advancement of the monsoon into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand over the next three to four days.

With agency inputs.  

