The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issues an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Odisha for today i.e. on 2 August. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha for the next two days and also issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea

While speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in North Odisha districts and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea." The District Magistrate and Collector of Balagir districts also issued notice to on closure of schools today. "In view of the heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools and Anganwadis in Balangir district will remain closed today, Collector and District Magistrate said as reported by ANI.

Earlier, the weather department had said that the red warning has been for four districts, orange for 13 and yellow for 10 districts in Odisha. A red warning has been issued for Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and an orange warning for Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and Balasore.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in West Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, North Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand

The weather office has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely over east and East central India during next two to three days.

In Delhi, the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

A yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued in Mumbai for the next two days i.e. on 2-3 August. Apart from Mumbai, yellow alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg. An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

East India

-Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Bihar during 1st-5th August; Odisha during 1st-3rd August; over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 1st-2nd August; over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim during 1st-4th August.

-Extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on 1st and 2nd August.

Central India:

- Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 1st-4th August; north Chhattisgarh during 1st-3rd August; west Madhya Pradesh during 2nd-4th August and Vidarbha on 2nd August.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 3rd August.

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall predicted over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh during 1st-5th August; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 3rd-5th August; West Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan during 2nd-5th August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 1st-3rd August; Uttarakhand during 3rd-5th August; Himachal Pradesh on 3rd and 4th August; West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 3rdAugust.

Northeast India:

-IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next four days.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Tripura on 1st August.

West India:

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next four days.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Marathwada on 2nd August and over Gujarat Region on 4th and 5th August, 2023.

South India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 2nd-4th August.