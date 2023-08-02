Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Odisha today; orange alert issued in these states. See forecast3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST
IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in West Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, North Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issues an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Odisha for today i.e. on 2 August. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha for the next two days and also issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea
