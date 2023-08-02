While speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in North Odisha districts and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea." The District Magistrate and Collector of Balagir districts also issued notice to on closure of schools today. "In view of the heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools and Anganwadis in Balangir district will remain closed today, Collector and District Magistrate said as reported by ANI.