Red alert for heavy rainfall issued in Dakshina Kannada; Schools, colleges closed on 9 July

Amid the heavy rainfall in Karnataka, the Dakshina Kannada district administration on 8 July issued a 'red alert' for Tuesday as India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall, reported news agency PTI.

Apart from this, the district administration also announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the district on 9 July, Tuesday.

Among others, the administration issued an advisory calling for wider restraint on public movement and sea coast activities, including fishing or visiting beaches.

The administration even advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing and people were asked to stay away from rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to lash in Mangaluru other districts including Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Orange alert has been issued by IMD and taluk administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru.

Earlier, the Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) officials said that they are closely monitoring this area and that the rescue team is on standby.

In Uttara Kannada, 10,600 cusec water was released from the four gates of the Kadra reservoir of Kali river on Monday, as the water level crossed the danger threshold.

When 6,000 cusecs of water was released two days ago, to relieve pressure off the overflowing Kali river, downstream villages of Kadra dam, Kadra, Mallapur, Kerodi, Baira Balani, Karga, Ulag and Halaga were affected.

Expecting a heavy downpour, as alerted by the India Meteorological Department, the district administrations of both districts – Uttar and Dakhina Kannada – have issued an orange alert in their respective jurisdictions until 11 July. On Monday, all three districts – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada – declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges.

According to KSNMDC’s report, in the last 36 hours Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received 150 mm and 152 mm of rain respectively as against last year’s 144 mm and 145 mm respectively, putting the figures under ‘excess’ category.