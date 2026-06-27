Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bihar, Chhattisgarh; heatwave condition to persist in UP — full forecast

As the southwest monsoon advances in parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted favourable conditions for its further advancement over the next three to four days.

According to a release, conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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Today's weather forecast Northeast India: The weather agency's forecast for Northeast India includes fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between 27 June and 2 July, and over Assam and Meghalaya between 27 June and 2 July.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27-30 June. Between 27 and 30 June, the agency predicts isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh; over Assam and Meghalaya on 2 July; and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27-30 June, with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 28-29 June and over Assam & Meghalaya during 27 June-1 July.

West India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa between 27 June and 2 July, while Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra can expect widespread rainfall on 27 June. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra between 28 June and 2 July.

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Heavy rainfall is likely over Marathawada, the Gujarat region, and Saurashtra and Kutch between 27 June and 2 July. IMD also predicts isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph, over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada from 27 to 29 June.

South India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe, and Lakshadweep from 27 June to 2 July. Similar conditions are likely over North Interior Karnataka from 27 to 29 June and again on 2 July; South Interior Karnataka from 28 June to 2 July; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 27 and 28 June; Rayalaseema on 27 June; and Telangana from 27 to 30 June.

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Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai

IMD's rainfall forecast The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Telangana.

Also Read | Why is southwest monsoon on pause? Weather experts explain

The agency has also predicted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and West Rajasthan.

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Heatwave conditions to persist IMD predicts that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated parts of West Uttar Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh on 27 and 28 June. Additionally, severe heatwave conditions are expected in isolated areas of East Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions are likely to persist over Odisha on 27 June, according to the IMD.

However, it seems that most of North India will have to wait a few more days before finally getting relief from the scorching heat, as the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into Delhi in the first week of July.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.