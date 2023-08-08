Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till 10 August. See forecast here1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and Northeast India in the next two days. Orange alert issued for several states. Delhi to have a generally cloudy sky. Normal rainfall expected in August and September.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and over Northeast India during next two days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message