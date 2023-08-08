comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ News / India/  Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till 10 August. See forecast here
Back

Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till 10 August. See forecast here

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and Northeast India in the next two days. Orange alert issued for several states. Delhi to have a generally cloudy sky. Normal rainfall expected in August and September.

Two school children wearing bright raincoats cross a rain-swept intersection near a railway station in Mumbai, India June 23, 2005. Monsoon rains are the main source of irrigation for 66 percent of India's cropland. Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg NewsPremium
Two school children wearing bright raincoats cross a rain-swept intersection near a railway station in Mumbai, India June 23, 2005. Monsoon rains are the main source of irrigation for 66 percent of India's cropland. Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg News

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and over Northeast India during next two days.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh.

For Delhi today, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For 9 August, orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh.

Check full weather forecast here

Northwest India

-IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Uttarakhand during 7-10 August; Uttar Pradesh during 7-9 August.

-It has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 7th-9th August and over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 9 August.

-Apart from this, the weather department has predicted subdued rainfall activity over rest parts during next 7 days.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on 7 and 8 August, Bihar and Jharkhand during 7-9 August. 

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on 7 and 8 August. 

Northeast India: 

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Central, West & South India:

-As per IMD, subdued rainfall activity likely over Central, West and South India regions during next 7 days.

For the rainfall prediction for August and September, IMD has informed that India is likely to experience normal rainfall during the second half of monsoon in August and September 2023. This came after several parts of the country experienced flood like situation causing damage to life and property owing to extreme heavy precipitation in July.

The weather department further added that El Nino phenomenon is not likely to affect Indian Monsoon for the second half. El Nino is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India, according to IMD. The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole for August 2023 is very likely to be below normal, IMD said.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout