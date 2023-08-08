The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and over Northeast India during next two days.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh.

For Delhi today, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For 9 August, orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh.

Northwest India

-IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Uttarakhand during 7-10 August; Uttar Pradesh during 7-9 August.

-It has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 7th-9th August and over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 9 August.

-Apart from this, the weather department has predicted subdued rainfall activity over rest parts during next 7 days.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on 7 and 8 August, Bihar and Jharkhand during 7-9 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on 7 and 8 August.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Central, West & South India:

-As per IMD, subdued rainfall activity likely over Central, West and South India regions during next 7 days.

For the rainfall prediction for August and September, IMD has informed that India is likely to experience normal rainfall during the second half of monsoon in August and September 2023. This came after several parts of the country experienced flood like situation causing damage to life and property owing to extreme heavy precipitation in July.

The weather department further added that El Nino phenomenon is not likely to affect Indian Monsoon for the second half. El Nino is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India, according to IMD. The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole for August 2023 is very likely to be below normal, IMD said.