Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts southwest monsoon to advance in THESE states in next 3 days
Southwest monsoon advances into remaining parts of Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Kerala in southern India sees onset of monsoon.
The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that the southwest monsoon had advanced into the remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. The monsoon has set in over Kerala in southern India today.