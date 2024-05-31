Southwest monsoon advances into remaining parts of Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Kerala in southern India sees onset of monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that the southwest monsoon had advanced into the remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. The monsoon has set in over Kerala in southern India today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, and the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the three days," the weather office said.

This year, the southwest monsoon marked an early entry Thursday, two days ahead of schedule. It has set in over Kerala and Mahe and advanced into most parts of northeast India, including the entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the IMD, the monsoon usually sets in over Kerala on June 1 and advances over most of northeast India by June 5. Over the past few days, widespread rains preceded the monsoon’s entry into these states.

Typically, after entering Kerala and touching the northeast, the monsoon gradually progresses through the country, reaching the northernmost parts between the end of June and early July.

The four-month monsoon season, beginning in June, is a lifeline for much of the country, particularly for rural areas dependent on farming. It brings in three-quarters of India’s annual rainfall, watering crops, filling up reservoirs, and boosting farm incomes and consumer demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has forecast above-normal rains at 106% of the 50-year or long-period average (LPA) this year. Rains are likely to be above normal in most rain-fed farming areas, the weather office said earlier this week in an updated forecast. It attributed a 61% probability to above normal (105-110% of LPA) and excess rains (over 110% of LPA), which raise the risk of possible floods in some parts of the country.

