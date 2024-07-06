Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts ’very heavy’ rainfall over Uttarakhand, parts of West Bengal & Bihar | Check full forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over Uttarakhand in the next two days. It has also predicted very heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar today (6 July).
Northwest India, and western parts of peninsular India are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days.
The weather agency said a cyclonic circulation lies over West-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast middle tropospheric levels, under whose influence, south Gujarat- Kerala coasts are likely to receive rainfall.