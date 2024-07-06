Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts ’very heavy’ rainfall over Uttarakhand, parts of West Bengal & Bihar | Check full forecast

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and other parts of India. Cyclonic circulation over West-central Bay of Bengal to bring rain to south Gujarat-Kerala coasts. Northwest India and western peninsular regions expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published6 Jul 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Chamoli: Alaknanda river after its water level rose following heavy rainfall in upper reaches, near Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli district, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_06_2024_000041A)
Chamoli: Alaknanda river after its water level rose following heavy rainfall in upper reaches, near Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli district, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_06_2024_000041A)(PTI)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over Uttarakhand in the next two days. It has also predicted very heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar today (6 July).

Northwest India, and western parts of peninsular India are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days.

Also Read | K’taka weather: Schools, PUCs closed in Udupi as IMD issues red alert for rain

IMD rain forecast:

  • The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning over Northwest and Central India during next 5 days.
  • Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till 9-10 July.

Also Read | IMD update: Red alert issued over Karnataka, orange alert in THESE states
  • The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, and lightning over East and Northeast India during the next 5 days.
  • For Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall till July 10. Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya are also likely to experience heavy rainfall till 8 July.

Also Read | Chennai rains: Flight operations affected following heavy showers

IMD forecast for Southern India:

The weather agency said a cyclonic circulation lies over West-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast middle tropospheric levels, under whose influence, south Gujarat- Kerala coasts are likely to receive rainfall.

  • Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted for Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat over the next 5 days.

Also Read | 77 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain, landslides
  • Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days,
  • The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema over the next 5 days.

Also Read | Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in 7 states; details here
  • Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted for Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka till July 10.
  • Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 9.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 04:21 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon tracker: IMD predicts ’very heavy’ rainfall over Uttarakhand, parts of West Bengal & Bihar | Check full forecast

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue