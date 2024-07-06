IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and other parts of India. Cyclonic circulation over West-central Bay of Bengal to bring rain to south Gujarat-Kerala coasts. Northwest India and western peninsular regions expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted “heavy to very heavy" rainfall over Uttarakhand in the next two days. It has also predicted very heavy rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar today (6 July). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Northwest India, and western parts of peninsular India are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days.

IMD rain forecast: The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning over Northwest and Central India during next 5 days.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till 9-10 July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, and lightning over East and Northeast India during the next 5 days.

For Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall till July 10. Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya are also likely to experience heavy rainfall till 8 July.

IMD forecast for Southern India: The weather agency said a cyclonic circulation lies over West-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast middle tropospheric levels, under whose influence, south Gujarat- Kerala coasts are likely to receive rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted for Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat over the next 5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days,

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema over the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted for Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka till July 10.

Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 9.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!