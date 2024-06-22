Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has issued a red alert for Kerala, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. It has also issued an orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar.

Heavy rain: 64.5-115.5 mmVery heavy rainfall: 115.5-204.4 mmExtremely heavy rainfalls: 204.4 mm {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forecast (Red Alert) – Coastal Karnataka: IMD said that on June 22 and 23, the Coastal Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls. Whereas, between June 24 and 26, the region is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

– Konkan & Goa: On June 22 and 23, the region is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls. From June 24 to 26, both the regions are likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

– South Interior Karnataka: The region is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls on June 22 and 23. Whereas, during June 24 and 26, it is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

– Kerala & Mahe: According to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls is very likely in the state on June 22 and 23. Similarly, between June 24 and 26, the region is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Forecast (Orange Alert) – Madhya Maharashtra: The weather department said that the region is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 22 and 23. Whereas, from June 24 to 26, the region is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, said that in the next 4-5 days from today, the intensity of rain is likely to gradually increase in the state, including the Konkan region. Some areas of Marathwada are likely to experience rain with strong winds today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

– Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on June 24 and 25.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is also likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 25 and 26.

Forecast for Mumbai Region The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Pune for June 22 and 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places are very likely, said RMC.

The RMC has also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for June 22 and 23. Whereas, a red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg for June 23.

