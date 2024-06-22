Monsoon tracker: IMD says monsoon expected to cover most parts of northwest India between June 27 to July 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the monsoon is expected to advance over northwest India and cover most parts of the region between June 27 and July 3.

The IMD also said that for next 3-4 days conditions are favourable for Southwest monsoon to advance into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the favourable monsoon conditions, rainfall activity is likely to be near normal to above normal over most parts of the country, except Western Himalayan Region and West Rajasthan, where it is likely to be below normal. Southwest Monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of Central India and most parts of remaining parts of northwest India during the week,” IMD said in its forecast.

According to the weather department, currently El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions -- the transition between the warm El Niño and cool La Niña phases of ENSO is prevailing.

La Nina conditions are expected to develop around August.

“Currently el nino southern oscillation neutral conditions are observed over the equatorial Pacific. The sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are above average in the equatorial western and central Pacific Ocean, and below-average over the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that the ENSO-neutral conditions are likely to continue with strong possibility of transition to La Niña conditions around August-October 2024 season,” the IMD said in its June forecast.

On Thursday, the monsoon made a progress in some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.

Light to moderate intensity rain and winds over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi-NCR brought respite from the scorching heat on Thursday.

On Friday, several parts of Delhi were lashed by rain. The city had received 4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The IMD on Wednesday had said that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR around June 30.

The weather department issued a red alert in Malappuram district and an orange alert for seven districts of Kerala for heavy rains for Saturday.