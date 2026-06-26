Monsoon tracker: IMD warns of heavy rain in Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, Bengal; issues orange alert — full forecast here

Monsoon update: Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, parts of west Bengal, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are on orange alert today due to possibility of heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Over monsoon update, the weather agency said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days.

IMD in its latest press release warned against “heavy to very heavy rainfall” along the west coast, over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th to 29th and over Assam & Meghalaya on 28th June, 2026,” the report stated. Additionally, heavy downpour is likely in Bihar till 30 June and in Odisha from 28 June to 1 July.

View full Image View full Image Monsoon tracker: IMD issued orange alert for multiple states.

IMD predicts heavy showers for Northwest India in the coming days The weather bulletin suggested possibility of isolated heavy rainfall likely in Himachal Pradesh between 30 June and 1 July and in Uttarakhand from 29 June to 1 July.

Central India braces for more rainfall Moving to weather forecast for Central India, IMD said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over… Vidarbha during 27th-28th June; Chhattisgarh during 27th-28th June.”

Weather forecast for Northeast India Weather forecast for Northeast India states, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 26th June and during 30th June-1st July; Assam & Meghalaya on 26th June and on 28th June; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 26th-29th June with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 27th-29th June; Assam & Meghalaya on 27th June and during 29th June-1st July.

IMD forecasts monsoon showers over West India The weather agency in its latest bulletin stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 26th June-1st July; Madhya Maharashtra during 26th-29th June.”

Forecast for South Peninsular India Predicting very heavy precipitation in Kerala on 29 June, Coastal Karnataka from 29 June to 1 July and in South Interior Karnataka between 29 and 30 June, the Met Department said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 27th-30th June; Kerala & Mahe during 27th-28th June and during 30th June-1st July; Lakshadweep during 28th-29th June; Coastal Karnataka during 25th 28th June; North Interior Karnataka during 29th June-1st July; South Interior Karnataka on 28th June and on 1st July; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 26th-30th June; Telangana during 25th June-1st July.”

Heat wave and maximum temperature forecast Northwest India is set to witness 2-3°C spike in maximum temperature till 28 June and a fall by 3-5°C thereafter. Weather conditions for Central India indicate 2-4°C rise in mercury till Sunday. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand today. “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Jharkhand on 26th June; East Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th June with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets during 26th-27th June,” IMD said.