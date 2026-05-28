Monsoon tracker: IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms and heatwave across several states; check list

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has not yet reached Kerala by its expected onset date of 26 May. However, the monsoon has continued to advance into additional parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep region, and parts of the Bay of Bengal, PTI reported.

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Earlier, the IMD had predicted the monsoon’s arrival over Kerala on 26 May, with a possible variation of four days.

The monsoon usually sets over Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the monsoon season (June to September) in the country. Last year, the onset of monsoon happened on May 24, according to the department.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, southwest, eastcentral and westcentral Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days."

IMD predictions of rain and heatwave across India Northeast India In Northeast India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 28 May. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 1 and 2 June, while Assam and Meghalaya may experience heavy rainfall on 28 May and again on 2 June. Similar heavy rain conditions are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 28 May, as well as on 30 May and 2 June.

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Southern part of India Over South Peninsular India, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Interior Karnataka from 28 May to 2 June. Similar weather activity is also expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka during 28–31 May.

Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during 28–29 May, and over South Interior Karnataka on 28 May.

In addition, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during 28–29 May; over Kerala and Mahe on 1–2 June; over Lakshadweep on 1 and 2 June; and over Coastal Karnataka, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.

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East India In East India, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 28 May to 2 June, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 28–29 May, and across Gangetic West Bengal from 28–31 May.

Isolated to scattered rainfall, along with similar thunderstorm activity and gusty winds, is also expected over Bihar and Odisha during 28–31 May, while Jharkhand is likely to experience these conditions from 28 May to 1 June.

Strong thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60–70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, are expected over Gangetic West Bengal on 28 May and over Bihar on 28 and 29 May. Additionally, thundersqualls with speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 28–29 May and over Jharkhand and Odisha from 28–30 May.

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Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 29–31 May, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 28 May, Gangetic West Bengal on 28 May, Bihar during 28–29 May, and Odisha on 29 and 30 May.

Monsoon India receives more than 70 per cent of its annual rainfall during the monsoon months, making the season critical for farming, drinking water supply, hydroelectric power generation and groundwater replenishment.

In April, the department had said that this year, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country is expected to be below normal.

Also Read | India taps new sources to plug fertilizer gap ahead of kharif season

India is likely to receive 80 cm of rainfall during the season -- the long-period average (1971-2020) of the seasonal rainfall over India is 87 cm.

Below normal seasonal rainfall is expected over most parts of the country, except some areas over Northeast, Northwest, and South Peninsular India, where normal to above normal rainfall can take place.

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El Niño One of the reasons for below normal rainfall could be the emergence of the El Niño conditions, which cause less rainfall in the country.

In its monthly forecast on May 1, the department had said that El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions over the equatorial Pacific were evolving toward El Niño conditions. The last time the El Niño conditions developed was in 2023. Since 2000, these conditions have emerged in 2002, 2009, and 2015.

The Centre is fully prepared to mitigate any adverse impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon on this year's kharif crop, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday, as he called for integrated farming and greater self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds, PTI reported.

Also Read | 2026 could see a super El Nino and record-breaking global temperatures

"Rather than worrying, preparation is required. Contingency plans will be made for affected districts and crop changes will be considered wherever necessary," Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day National Kharif Conference here.

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The Ministry is in the process of identifying districts for alternative crops and ensuring seed availability in the event of an El Nino impact, he said, PTI reported.

The IMD had, in its first-stage forecast on April 13, projected a below-normal southwest monsoon for 2026, with rainfall likely to be around 92 per cent of the long-period average.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated a probable return of El Nino conditions as early as May-July, while the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in its May 11 ENSO update, said El Nino conditions are likely to emerge during May-June and persist through year-end, PTI reported.

Also Read | What has led to the spike in fertilizer demand this kharif season?

El Nino, characterised by unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, is typically associated with drier and hotter conditions in India.

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Kharif (summer) sowing has just begun in some parts of India, but it is still in the very early stages. Farmers have started preparing fields for early sowing (especially of short-duration crops such as pulses, coarse cereals, and some cotton) in regions that have received pre-monsoon rains.

Normal Kharif sowing starts in June and peaks in June-July with the arrival and progress of the southwest monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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