As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted “favourable conditions" for further advance of southwest monsoon, after reaching Kerala and advancing into northeast India on May 30, a Times of India (TOI) report has suggested a slower monsoon.

The Southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region this year.

Quoting a senior IMD official, the TOI report said the southwest monsoon has lost its steam. It added that the southwest monsoon may progress slowly for a few days.

According to the report, the slow progression is concerning for regions that normally witness onset of monsoon after Kerala. These regions include parts of Maharashtra.

“Cyclone Remal caused the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon to get stronger, taking it to northeast India, while the Arabian Sea branch has weakened," the IMD official told TOI.

The official also said that peninsular India will see some rainfall activity in the next few days, but it may be subdued.

"It will take a few days for the monsoon to re-align, thus causing a delay in monsoon entry over south Maharashtra and later even northwest India. June rainfall forecast for northwest India shows below normal rains," the official added.

IMD on Southwest Monsoon

The IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days.

Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between 1-3 June, it said.

The weather agency also predicted that Southwest monsoon would arrive in Madhya Pradesh by June 15, two days before its usual onset.

Talking to PTI, Pramendra Kumar, meteorologist of IMD Bhopal Centre, said, "Monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh around June 15 or a day or two ahead of its normal schedule."

Southwest Monsoon in Kerala

Widespread rains have lashed several parts of Kerala triggering landslides, uprooting trees and leading to waterlogging.

Kottayam, Idukki and some parts of Ernakulam have been witnessing intense downpour since Friday night. Landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported at Poochapra and Kolappra areas, located in the interiors of hill district Idukki last night.

Some houses and vehicles were damaged in the landslip, but no casualties were reported, locals said.

