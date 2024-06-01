Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.15 1.80%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,119.65 0.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.15 0.50%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.90 -0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.85 1.07%
Business News/ News / India/  Monsoon Tracker: Is Maharashtra headed for a dry monsoon? IMD says 'because of Cyclone Remal...'
BackBack

Monsoon Tracker: Is Maharashtra headed for a dry monsoon? IMD says 'because of Cyclone Remal...'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between 1-3 June, IMD said.

Commuters use an umbrella while riding a two-wheeler to shield themselves from the rain, ahead of monsoon, in Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)Premium
Commuters use an umbrella while riding a two-wheeler to shield themselves from the rain, ahead of monsoon, in Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted “favourable conditions" for further advance of southwest monsoon, after reaching Kerala and advancing into northeast India on May 30, a Times of India (TOI) report has suggested a slower monsoon. 

The Southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region this year.

Quoting a senior IMD official, the TOI report said the southwest monsoon has lost its steam. It added that the southwest monsoon may progress slowly for a few days.

Also read: Monsoon Tracker: With an early onset in Kerala, here's when Mumbai, Delhi, other cities will receive rainfall

According to the report, the slow progression is concerning for regions that normally witness onset of monsoon after Kerala. These regions include parts of Maharashtra.

“Cyclone Remal caused the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon to get stronger, taking it to northeast India, while the Arabian Sea branch has weakened," the IMD official told TOI.

The official also said that peninsular India will see some rainfall activity in the next few days, but it may be subdued. 

Also read: Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 9 more states; 5 on alert for heavy rains

"It will take a few days for the monsoon to re-align, thus causing a delay in monsoon entry over south Maharashtra and later even northwest India. June rainfall forecast for northwest India shows below normal rains," the official added.

IMD on Southwest Monsoon

The IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days.

Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between 1-3 June, it said.

Also read: IMD Heatwave Update: Nagpur witnesses record temperature of 56°C; Delhi, Bihar on red alert

The weather agency also predicted that Southwest monsoon would arrive in Madhya Pradesh by June 15, two days before its usual onset.

Talking to PTI, Pramendra Kumar, meteorologist of IMD Bhopal Centre, said, "Monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh around June 15 or a day or two ahead of its normal schedule."

Southwest Monsoon in Kerala

Widespread rains have lashed several parts of Kerala triggering landslides, uprooting trees and leading to waterlogging. 

Kottayam, Idukki and some parts of Ernakulam have been witnessing intense downpour since Friday night. Landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported at Poochapra and Kolappra areas, located in the interiors of hill district Idukki last night. 

Some houses and vehicles were damaged in the landslip, but no casualties were reported, locals said.

 

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jun 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue