Monsoon Tracker: Is Maharashtra headed for a dry monsoon? IMD says 'because of Cyclone Remal...'
Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between 1-3 June, IMD said.
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted “favourable conditions" for further advance of southwest monsoon, after reaching Kerala and advancing into northeast India on May 30, a Times of India (TOI) report has suggested a slower monsoon.