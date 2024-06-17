Monsoon tracker: Maharashtra, Karnataka to receive ’very heavy’ rains, says IMD; monsoon to arrive in THESE states

IMD scientist predicts monsoon arrival in North-West India by 27-30 June, with western disturbance expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from 18th or 19th June.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published06:10 PM IST
Tourists stuck in a huge traffic jam as people visit the Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak, during rainy season, near Chikmagalur
Tourists stuck in a huge traffic jam as people visit the Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s highest peak, during rainy season, near Chikmagalur(PTI)

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist on Monday said the North-West states of India are likely to receive monsoon by 27-30 June.

The northwestern states, according to the IMD, typically include Haryana, Punjab, Delhi Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal.

IMD scientist Soma Sen told news agency ANI that the western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from 18th or 19th June.

"South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18th or 19th June...Over North-West India normal date of monsoon is 27th-30th June..." she added.

She also said that the IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in the next 3-5 days expected over the Northeast India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

IMD on rains

The weather agency forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal till 19 June. Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are also likely to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Odisha on 20-21 June.

Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) very

The Met Department has also forecasted Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh over the next 5 days.

IMD on heatwave

Sen said heatwave conditions are expected in North India, adding that a red alert has been issued over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi.

"Severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue today over Bihar and Jharkhand," she added.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have been forecasted over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar till 18 June.

The weather agency said heatwave conditions very likely in Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh till tomorrow, and Rajasthan till the 19th.

The heatwave is likely to abate after that, said IMD.

Also Read | Weather today: Delhi-NCR sizzles under heatwave, no rain respite in sight
Also Read | IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Bengal, Assam, other states
Also Read | Monsoon may advance further; heatwave alert in Delhi, UP: Check full IMD update
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon tracker: Maharashtra, Karnataka to receive ’very heavy’ rains, says IMD; monsoon to arrive in THESE states

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue