IMD scientist predicts monsoon arrival in North-West India by 27-30 June, with western disturbance expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from 18th or 19th June.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist on Monday said the North-West states of India are likely to receive monsoon by 27-30 June.

The northwestern states, according to the IMD, typically include Haryana, Punjab, Delhi Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal.

IMD scientist Soma Sen told news agency ANI that the western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from 18th or 19th June.

"South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18th or 19th June...Over North-West India normal date of monsoon is 27th-30th June..." she added.

She also said that the IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in the next 3-5 days expected over the Northeast India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

IMD on rains The weather agency forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal till 19 June. Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are also likely to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Odisha on 20-21 June.

Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) very

The Met Department has also forecasted Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh over the next 5 days.

IMD on heatwave Sen said heatwave conditions are expected in North India, adding that a red alert has been issued over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi.

"Severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue today over Bihar and Jharkhand," she added.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have been forecasted over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar till 18 June.

The weather agency said heatwave conditions very likely in Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh till tomorrow, and Rajasthan till the 19th.

The heatwave is likely to abate after that, said IMD.

