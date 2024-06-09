Monsoon Tracker: Monsoon advances in Mumbai; heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in these regions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some parts of the northern Arabian Sea and some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai on June 9.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for the city and Palghar district. An Orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri, and a red alert for Sindhudurg and Kolhapur with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

Meanwhile, several parts of Bengaluru faced waterlogging as the city received rainfall on Sunday.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over south Konkan and Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on June 9 and 10.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

IMD stated that the rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days.

Gusty winds likely in these states Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days, said IMD.

Light to moderate rain expected in these regions Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep; isolated light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 4–5 days, the weather department said.