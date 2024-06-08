Monsoon Tracker: Monsoon advances in parts of Maharashtra, says IMD; alert issued for Mumbai, Thane till June 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh & south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days, said IMD in a post on X.

Alert for Mumbai – Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued yellow alert Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till June 10

– Orange alert has been issued for Thane on June 11, and for Raigad on June 10 and 11

– Red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri on June 9.

– Orange alert has also been issued for Pune on June 11.

IMD forecast for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai.

Rain situation in other places According to IMD, North Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 08th, 10th, &11th June 2024.

Coastal Karnataka is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 10th &11th June, 2024.

Konkan & Goa is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 11th June, 2024.

Kerala & Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 08th & 09th June, 2024.

This year's Monsoon onset is two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1.