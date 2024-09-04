Monsoon Tracker: More rains predicted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; IMD issues red alert

  • The IMD also kept Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the 'heavy to very rainfall category' for the next two days, citing cyclonic circulation over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

Livemint
Updated4 Sep 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Rescue workers from the Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services effort to remove water from a flooded underpass after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on August 29, 2024. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
Rescue workers from the Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services effort to remove water from a flooded underpass after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on August 29, 2024. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)(AFP)

Amid flooding and rains that have been lashing several parts of Gujarat for days now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on 4 September and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Rajasthan over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, due to the excessive rains and flooding in Gujarat, at least 40 deaths have been reported, and over 55,000 people across 25 districts have been displaced.

Also Read | India weather updates: More rain in Andhra, Gujarat; IMD alert for THESE states

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed District Collectors to accelerate the recovery efforts in areas affected by heavy rains.

According to the PTI, the state government disbursed a total of 8.04 crores in cash relief to 1,69,561 people flood affected districts. To date, 20.07 crores have been disbursed as household and clothing assistance to 50,111 affected families in these districts.

IMD predictions for other states:

Southern India:

The IMD also kept Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the 'heavy to very rainfall category' for the next two days, citing cyclonic circulation over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

Also Read | Gujarat rains wreak havoc: Road from Vadodara to Statue of Unity collapses

In the Southern region, the IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka during 4-8 September, while Kerala's rain situation will arise between 8-10 September.

Western India:

In the West and Central region, the IMD has predicted that very heavy rainfall will occur in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and West Madhya Pradesh during 4-8 September. During the next seven days, Chhattisgarh is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Northeast and East:

The Met Department also cited an alarm of very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on 4 September, stating that it would slightly decrease from 5 September onwards.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to take, avoid amid torrential rains

Other states where IMD predicted heavy rainfall for the next seven days include Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while Bihar and Odisha may witness heavy rainfall between 4-8 September.

Northern India:

IMD predicted heavy rainfall for the Northern regions over Uttarakhand, Haryana, and West and East Uttar Pradesh from September 4 to 8.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMonsoon Tracker: More rains predicted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; IMD issues red alert

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue