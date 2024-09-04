Monsoon Tracker: More rains predicted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; IMD issues red alert

Amid flooding and rains that have been lashing several parts of Gujarat for days now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on 4 September and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Rajasthan over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, due to the excessive rains and flooding in Gujarat, at least 40 deaths have been reported, and over 55,000 people across 25 districts have been displaced.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed District Collectors to accelerate the recovery efforts in areas affected by heavy rains.

According to the PTI, the state government disbursed a total of ₹8.04 crores in cash relief to 1,69,561 people flood affected districts. To date, ₹20.07 crores have been disbursed as household and clothing assistance to 50,111 affected families in these districts.

IMD predictions for other states: Southern India:

The IMD also kept Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the 'heavy to very rainfall category' for the next two days, citing cyclonic circulation over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

In the Southern region, the IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka during 4-8 September, while Kerala's rain situation will arise between 8-10 September.

Western India:

In the West and Central region, the IMD has predicted that very heavy rainfall will occur in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and West Madhya Pradesh during 4-8 September. During the next seven days, Chhattisgarh is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Northeast and East:

The Met Department also cited an alarm of very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on 4 September, stating that it would slightly decrease from 5 September onwards.

Other states where IMD predicted heavy rainfall for the next seven days include Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while Bihar and Odisha may witness heavy rainfall between 4-8 September.

Northern India:

IMD predicted heavy rainfall for the Northern regions over Uttarakhand, Haryana, and West and East Uttar Pradesh from September 4 to 8.