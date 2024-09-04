Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Monsoon Tracker: More rains predicted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; IMD issues red alert

Monsoon Tracker: More rains predicted in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; IMD issues red alert

Livemint

  • The IMD also kept Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the 'heavy to very rainfall category' for the next two days, citing cyclonic circulation over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

Rescue workers from the Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services effort to remove water from a flooded underpass after heavy rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on August 29, 2024. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Amid flooding and rains that have been lashing several parts of Gujarat for days now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on 4 September and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Rajasthan over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, due to the excessive rains and flooding in Gujarat, at least 40 deaths have been reported, and over 55,000 people across 25 districts have been displaced.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed District Collectors to accelerate the recovery efforts in areas affected by heavy rains.

According to the PTI, the state government disbursed a total of 8.04 crores in cash relief to 1,69,561 people flood affected districts. To date, 20.07 crores have been disbursed as household and clothing assistance to 50,111 affected families in these districts.

IMD predictions for other states:

Southern India:

The IMD also kept Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the 'heavy to very rainfall category' for the next two days, citing cyclonic circulation over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

In the Southern region, the IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka during 4-8 September, while Kerala's rain situation will arise between 8-10 September.

Western India:

In the West and Central region, the IMD has predicted that very heavy rainfall will occur in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and West Madhya Pradesh during 4-8 September. During the next seven days, Chhattisgarh is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Northeast and East:

The Met Department also cited an alarm of very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on 4 September, stating that it would slightly decrease from 5 September onwards.

Other states where IMD predicted heavy rainfall for the next seven days include Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while Bihar and Odisha may witness heavy rainfall between 4-8 September.

Northern India:

IMD predicted heavy rainfall for the Northern regions over Uttarakhand, Haryana, and West and East Uttar Pradesh from September 4 to 8.

With agency inputs.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.