Monsoon Tracker: Mumbai, Thane to see uptick in rain from June 19; check details here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ for parts of Maharashtra as the monsoon season continued its advance on Monday. Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are also likely to see an uptick in rainfall from June 19. The entire MMR region is facing thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds today.

A five-day forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai indicated that the city was 'very likely' to face "heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Wednesday. An yellow alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Saurashtra and a north-south trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Eastcentral Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels. An east-west trough runs from Goa to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels,” explained the IMD bulletin on Monday afternoon.

It predicted widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms across the western state over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over parts of madhya Maharashtra between June 17 and 21.

Data compiled by the IMD however indicates that the country has received 20% less rainfall than normal since June 1. Almost all regions — apart from a few southern states have been seeing shortfalls. Meanwhile heatwave conditions continue to persist in some northwestern states with no rain in sight.

The rain shortfall in soybean, cotton, sugarcane, and pulses-growing central India has risen to 29%, while the paddy-growing southern region received 17% more rainfall than normal. The northeast has received 20% less rainfall than normal, and the northwest some 68% less.