Monsoon tracker: Red alert for ’extremely heavy’ rains in Uttarakhand, orange for Uttar Pradesh | See IMD full forecast

The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red' alert for "extremely heavy" rainfall in Uttarakhand for Sunday. An 'orange' alert for very heavy rain has also been issued by the weather agency for Uttar Pradesh, parts of northeastern states and the west coast.
India Meteorological Department tweets, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand today and decrease thereafter. Heavy to very heavy rainfall spells are likely along the West Coast, many parts of northeast & east India and… pic.twitter.com/DCQ4fJUOGW— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024