Monsoon tracker: Red alert for 'extremely heavy' rains in Uttarakhand, orange for Uttar Pradesh | See IMD full forecast

IMD warned of localized flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published7 Jul 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall till 11 July.
Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall till 11 July.

The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red' alert for "extremely heavy" rainfall in Uttarakhand for Sunday. An 'orange' alert for very heavy rain has also been issued by the weather agency for Uttar Pradesh, parts of northeastern states and the west coast.

IMD forecast for Central-Northwest India

  • The Met Department has forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand today (7 July). Thereafter till 11 July, the hilly state is likely to witness heavy rainfall.

  • Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall till 11 July.
  • The IMD also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till 11 July, and over Punjab tomorrow.

IMD forecast for East-northeast India

  • The weather agency has issued an 'orange alert' for very heavy rainfall over Odisha, Bihar, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 5 days.

IMD forecast for West and South Peninsular India

  • A red alert has been issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall over the Konkan and Goa today.
  • The IMD has also issued an orange alert for "very heavy" rainfall over parts of Karnataka till 11 July.
  • Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning are "very likely" over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka over the next 5 days.

  • The weather agency also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Interior Karnataka over the next 5 days.
  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall is over the next 5 days.

IMD's impact warning:

  • The weather agency has warned of localized flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
  • Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, and disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time has also been flagged.
  • For hilly regions, the IMD has issued a warning for localized landslides, and likes.
  • Riverine flooding in some river catchments due to heavy rainfall has also been suggested by IMD.

First Published:7 Jul 2024, 03:25 PM IST
