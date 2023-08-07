comScore
Monsoon tracker: Red alert in Meghalaya today; orange alert in these states till 9 August. Check forecast here

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur. Heavy rains predicted in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. Delhi to have generally cloudy skies.

Mumbai rainfall: People stand along the seafront during a rainfall (AFP)Premium
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Meghalaya today for heavy to very Heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpour exceeding 204.4 mm. The weather department has also said that region is likely to see localised flooding to due to rains and have asked citizens to avoid areas prone to water logging and vulnerable structures. Moreover, the weather department has predicted subdued rainfall activity in South and West India till 10 August.

Moreover, for today, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur. 

The weather office has also predicted heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh from 6-10 August.

In Delhi, The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies in the city for today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be settled around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. In Mumbai, the regional weather department on 6 August predicted light to moderate rain in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during 6th-10th August; Uttar Pradesh during 6-9 August.

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on 8 and 9 August.

Central India: 

-IMD has predicted reduction in rainfall activity over Northeast Madhya Pradesh & north Chhattisgarh from 6th August.

East India:

-Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6 and 7 August; Bihar during 6-8 August.

-IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar during 6-8 August.

Northeast India:

-The weather department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur till 10 August.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya on 7th August.

West & South India: 

-IMD has predicted subdued rainfall activity over West and South India till 10 August.

 

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
