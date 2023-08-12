The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts in Uttarakhand from August 11-14 in most of the districts. As per IMD, extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during 12-14 August.

The weather office has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Uttarakhand during next four days and over Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya till 12 August and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter for subsequent two days days. An orange alert has been issued in Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim today i.e. on 12 August.

The weather office has predicted subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next one week.

In Himachal Pradesh, The MeT office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on August 12 and 13 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 17 and cautioned of landslides, flash floods, mudslides and an increase in water flow in rivers and canals.

Flood situation in Assam worsens; affects 27000 people

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation in Assam has again worsened as nearly 27000 people in six districts have been affected by the deluge. 19,163 people have been affected in the Dhemaji district while 5,666 people in the Dibrugarh. 175 villages under 18 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts are currently under flood water. As per ANI report, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district while the Dikhou River at Sivasagar and Dhansiri River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

7 killed, 4 injured as vehicle skids into river after landslide in Himachal's Chamba

Seven persons were killed while four injured in Chamba district on Friday when their vehicle fell into the Siul river after being hit by a landslide, prompting the formation of an inquiry board to probe the matter and prevent similar accidents in future, officials said as reported by PTI. Since the onset of monsoon in the hill state on June 24 till August 11, the death toll due to rain-related incidents and road accidents has reached 252, of which 41 persons died in 87 landslides and 107 died in road accidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh during 11-13 August; over Uttarakhand during 11-15 August; over Punjab, Haryana on 11 and 13 August; over West Uttar Pradesh on 11, 13 and 14 August; over East Uttar Pradesh during 11-13 August and Jammu on 11 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Uttarakhand during 11-14 August.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during 12-14 August.

- The weather office has predicted subdued rainfall activity over rest parts of northwest India during next 7 days.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 11-13 August; over Gangetic West Bengal on 12 and 13 August and over Jharkhand on 12 and 13 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 11 and 12 August.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during 11-15 August and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 11th, 12th and 15th August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 12 August.

Central, West & South India

-Subdued rainfall activity likely over these regions during next six days.

-The weather office has predicted hot and humid weather over Coastal Andhra Pradesh till 12 August.