Flood situation in Assam worsens; affects 27000 people

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation in Assam has again worsened as nearly 27000 people in six districts have been affected by the deluge. 19,163 people have been affected in the Dhemaji district while 5,666 people in the Dibrugarh. 175 villages under 18 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts are currently under flood water. As per ANI report, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district while the Dikhou River at Sivasagar and Dhansiri River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.