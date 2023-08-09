The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand during next four days.

The weather department has issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand on 9 and 10 August with 115 mm -204.4 mm rains. An orange alert has also been issued in Bihar for today. As per IMD, orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains has also been issued in Assam and Meghalaya on 11 and 12 August. Moreover, the weather department has predicted subdued rainfall activity Central, West and South India during next one week. In Delhi, the weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky and light rain over the next two days. It said that on Wednesday, the national capital may witness high humidity. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. Delhi has already recorded 762 mm of rainfall this year so far, which is around 99 per cent of the average annual precipitation of 774 mm. Moreover, the weather department has also issued a warning for the fishermen due to high winds Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Gujarat coasts. In a tweet on X, IMD wrote, “Attention fishermen! High winds of 45-55 kmph (gusting to 65 kmph) expected in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Gujarat coasts. It's safer to skip fishing for now."

Northwest India

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during 8-12 August; East Uttar Pradesh during 8, 9th and 12 August and over West Uttar Pradesh on 9 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 9 and 10 August.

-Apart from these regions in the Northwest India, subdued rainfall activity has been predicted by the weather department during next 7 days.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during 8-10th, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8, 11th and 12 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 8th and 9th August.

Northeast India

-IMD in its weather bulletin has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next four days.

Central, West & South India

-The weather department has predicted subdued rainfall activity Central, West and South India during next 7 days