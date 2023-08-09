Monsoon tracker: Very heavy rains in these states till 12 August; subdued rainfall activity in these states for the week2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM IST
IMD predicts heavy rains in Northeast India, Bihar, and Uttarakhand; subdued rainfall in Central, West, and South India. Delhi may see light rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand during next four days.
Check full IMD weather forecast here
Northwest India
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during 8-12 August; East Uttar Pradesh during 8, 9th and 12 August and over West Uttar Pradesh on 9 August.
-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 9 and 10 August.
-Apart from these regions in the Northwest India, subdued rainfall activity has been predicted by the weather department during next 7 days.
East India:
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during 8-10th, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8, 11th and 12 August.
-Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 8th and 9th August.
Northeast India
-IMD in its weather bulletin has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next four days.
Central, West & South India
-The weather department has predicted subdued rainfall activity Central, West and South India during next 7 days