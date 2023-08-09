In Delhi, the weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky and light rain over the next two days. It said that on Wednesday, the national capital may witness high humidity. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. Delhi has already recorded 762 mm of rainfall this year so far, which is around 99 per cent of the average annual precipitation of 774 mm.