Monsoon tracker: Very heavy to extremely heavy rains predicted in these states today. Check IMD forecast here3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of India. Orange alerts issued for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Rainfall expected to reduce in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several part of the country today. Giving a relief, IMD has predicted Reduction in rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh from 11th July 2023 after heavy rain created havoc.
Check full IMD weather forecast here
Northwest India:
-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during next four days; over Uttar Pradesh during next two days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
-Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan during 5 days and over Himachal Pradesh on 11th and reduction thereafter.
East & adjoining Northeast India:
-Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next two days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 14th and 15th July; Jharkhand during 12th-14th July
-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 12th July.
Central India:
-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next four days.
-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 12th and 13th July.
West India:
-Light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa during next four days.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 14th and 15th July.
South India:
-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala during next three days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 12th July, South Interior Karnataka on 13th & 14th July.