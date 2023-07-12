The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several part of the country today. Giving a relief, IMD has predicted Reduction in rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh from 11th July 2023 after heavy rain created havoc.

Moreover, Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western Uttar Pradesh likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July. Amid the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, IMD issued an orange alert for July 12.

"Orange Alert: #Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western #UttarPradesh likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July", IMD shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state administration is on full alert mode in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rainfall alert in the region. Kedarnath Yatra has also been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for Bihar from 11-13 July. Orange alert has also been issued in Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal as IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm on 12th July.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rains have also been predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for today.

In Punjab, Haryana, Rain abated after three days of onslaught even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incident mounted to 15. In Punjab, more than 9,000 people were evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, officials said on Tuesday. Six more people were reported dead on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents, with the overall death toll in the last three days rising to 15. Eight deaths were reported from Punjab, while seven people lost their lives in Haryana.

In Delhi, the regional weather department has predicted light intensity rain to drizzle would occur over Delhi -NCR, Haryana and UP during next 2 hours.