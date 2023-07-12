IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of India. Orange alerts issued for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Rainfall expected to reduce in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several part of the country today. Giving a relief, IMD has predicted Reduction in rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh from 11th July 2023 after heavy rain created havoc.
Moreover, Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western Uttar Pradesh likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July. Amid the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, IMD issued an orange alert for July 12.
"Orange Alert: #Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western #UttarPradesh likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July", IMD shared in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state administration is on full alert mode in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rainfall alert in the region. Kedarnath Yatra has also been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains.
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for Bihar from 11-13 July. Orange alert has also been issued in Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal as IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm on 12th July.
Very heavy to extremely heavy rains have also been predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for today.
In Punjab, Haryana, Rain abated after three days of onslaught even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incident mounted to 15. In Punjab, more than 9,000 people were evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, officials said on Tuesday. Six more people were reported dead on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents, with the overall death toll in the last three days rising to 15. Eight deaths were reported from Punjab, while seven people lost their lives in Haryana.
-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during next four days; over Uttar Pradesh during next two days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
-Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan during 5 days and over Himachal Pradesh on 11th and reduction thereafter.
East & adjoining Northeast India:
-Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next two days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 14th and 15th July; Jharkhand during 12th-14th July
-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 12th July.
Central India:
-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next four days.
-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 12th and 13th July.
West India:
-Light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa during next four days.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 14th and 15th July.
South India:
-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala during next three days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 12th July, South Interior Karnataka on 13th & 14th July.
