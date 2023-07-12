In Punjab, Haryana, Rain abated after three days of onslaught even as several parts still remained flooded and the death toll due to rain-related incident mounted to 15. In Punjab, more than 9,000 people were evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, officials said on Tuesday. Six more people were reported dead on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents, with the overall death toll in the last three days rising to 15. Eight deaths were reported from Punjab, while seven people lost their lives in Haryana.