Monsoon update 2026: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Pune; IMD predicts more showers

The southwest monsoon is finally advancing across India and gaining momentum, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat. However, it is also triggering heavy rainfall, massive waterlogging, and travel disruptions in several states.

On Tuesday, the southwest monsoon made landfall in Mumbai, 13 days after its normal onset date, and brought widespread rainfall across the city and suburbs, with several areas reporting waterlogging. Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rain in just 24 hours ending at 8 AM today.

Mumbai monsoon updates A day after the monsoon made landfall, India's financial capital experienced heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting suburban train services, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, and leaving many commuters stranded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy showers along with thunder and lightning in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, news agency PTI reported.

According to civic data, the island city received an average rainfall of 195 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 208 mm and the eastern suburbs recorded 167 mm during the 24 hours that ended at 8 AM today. Earlier, at 4 am, the weather agency issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar for 3 hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and winds of 40-60 kmph. It was later downgraded to an orange alert at 7 am, valid till 10 am, with the IMD predicting moderate to intense spells of rain for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

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Thane, Pune monsoon updates Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts were also drenched by heavy rains over the last 24 hours, triggering a landslide at Malshej Ghat and prompting dozens of reports of tree falls.

Earlier on Tuesday, a minor landslide was reported in the evening along the Malshej Ghat stretch, which connects the Thane and Pune districts. According to district disaster management authorities, the incident occurred between the "wash point" and "umbrella point" at the ghat between 6 PM and 7 PM on Tuesday.

Southwest monsoon advances in Bihar According to an India Today report, the southwest monsoon has established itself over parts of Bihar and is bringing widespread relief to the state. However, it raises a key question for millions in northern India who are still awaiting the onset of the monsoon in Delhi.

While the monsoon in Bihar made landfall earlier this month, rainfall activity since then has been active over eastern India, with the agency predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout Bihar again on 24 June.

Delhi weather forecast According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky, along with a spell of very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms, dust storms, and strong surface winds. Wind speeds are likely to range from 40 to 50 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h.

IMD's weather warning North India: The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

East India: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, while West Bengal and Sikkim may see winds of 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in isolated parts of Chhattisgarh.

Northeast India: Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning.

South India: Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while heavy rainfall is expected in interior Karnataka and Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over the Gulf of Mannar.

West India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, while Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also expected along and off the Konkan, Goa and Karnataka coasts, adjoining the east central Arabian Sea.

Despite the southwest monsoon advancing, the weather agency has also predicted heatwave conditions for several parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and eastern Madhya Pradesh, while warm night conditions are likely over Jharkhand.