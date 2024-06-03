Monsoon update: Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June

Breaking the 133-year record for the highest-ever rainfall in a single day in June, Bengaluru received 111 mm rainfall on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Bengaluru confirming it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official said that the rainfall received on June 1 and June 2 alone – 140.7 mm – surpassed the monthly average for June.

According to 'X' user @Bnglrweatherman, he cited IMD data of 2 June which recorded recorded 111 mm for Bengaluru, crossing the June month average of 110.3 mm, in a single day. He further said the highest single day rainfall in June was recorded on 16 June, 1891.

Meanwhile, head of IMD Centre, Bengaluru, CS Patil mentioned the southwest monsoon has further advanced over Karnataka and a yellow alert has been issued for some districts till 5 June.

"Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada in coastal Karnataka, Bagalkote, Belgavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Vijayapura in north interior Karnataka and Ballari, Bengaluru (rural and urban), Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru in south interior Karnataka are likely to get heavy rainfall in the next two days," he added.

On IMD's forecast of heavy rains in the next 24 hours, Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said, as quoted by ANI, "I have instructed that no department related to Bangalore, including BESCOM, KPTCL, BBMP, BDBUS SB, Forest Department, can shirk their responsibility. Some people have brought restraining orders from the court regarding Rajakaluve. Officials cannot shy away from work. Encroached lands are government properties. If there is a problem in the flow of water, work must be done ruthlessly. I am quite happy that there has been good rain in June."

Giving more inputs, Shivakumar said, "Three people were injured. Vehicles are damaged. 265 trees fell. 96 trees were cleared. 365 branches had fallen, all cleared. 261 electric poles were down. This is being corrected. 694 complaints have been given to the BBMP control room. Out of which 525 complaints were examined. 69 complaints remain. This will be resolved soon. People's lives matter. Therefore, if old buildings like Mumbai are on the verge of collapse, they should be identified and relocated immediately..."

With agency inputs.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!